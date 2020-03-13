Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN mission in Iraq condemns attack on foreign forces fighting against ISIL

Three soldiers—two American, one British—were killed, and up to 12 others injured, on Wednesday in a rocket strike against Camp Taji, located north of the capital, Baghdad. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 07:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 07:29 IST
UN mission in Iraq condemns attack on foreign forces fighting against ISIL
Tensions have been high in the region since the start of the year following the killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad,  in a US airstrike.   Image Credit: ANI

The UN mission in Iraq has called for 'maximum restraint' following a deadly attack on foreign forces serving under the United States-led coalition against the militant group ISIL.

Three soldiers—two American, one British—were killed, and up to 12 others injured, on Wednesday in a rocket strike against Camp Taji, located north of the capital, Baghdad.

The UN mission, known as UNAMI, issued a statement on Thursday condemning the attack.

"These ongoing attacks are a clear and substantial threat to the country, and the risk of rogue action by armed groups remains a constant concern", it said.

"Beyond the immediate security threat, this also takes critical political attention away from urgent unfinished domestic business. The last thing Iraq needs is to serve as an arena for vendettas and external battles."

Tensions have been high in the region since the start of the year following the killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad, in a US airstrike.

International media reported that some 26 Iraqi forces serving in Syria were killed in an airstrike on Thursday. So far, no one has claimed responsibility.

UNAMI stated that "maximum restraint on all sides is the only way forward", adding "the Government of Iraq must exercise its full powers to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent future attacks".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said. The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said httpbit.ly2W8iwLl i...

ODI series between Australia-NZ to be played without spectators

The upcoming three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday. While, the Australian womens cricket teams tour of South Africa ha...

China shares swoon, Hong Kong plummets amid global virus panic

Chinese shares and the yuan weakened on Friday amid a global market meltdown triggered by intensifying fears over the global spread of the coronavirus.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 4.1 at its lowest level since Feb. 5 b...

Golf-Players Championship cancelled according to text sent to players

The Players championship golf tournament in Florida has been cancelled after the first round, according to text sent to players and caddies on Thursday night.Based on the rapidly changing situation, the Players Championship has been cancell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020