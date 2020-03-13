Narrow escape for 26 passengers as bus catches fire in Hyderabad

As many as 26 passengers along with the driver and the cleaner escaped unhurt by taking timely action when a bus they were traveling caught fire at the RC Puran area of Hyderabad on Friday morning. The vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit in the engine. The bus was preceding from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Minutes after receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the incident spot and doused the flames More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

