Two youth held for celebratory firing during Holi revelry in UP's Shamli

Two men were arrested for opening fire during Holi celebrations in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after a video allegedly showing them went viral on social media, police said on Friday. The accused identified as Sumit Chouhan, an engineering student, and his friend Suresh were arrested from Asarpurpur village under Jhinjhana police station area on Thursday, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told media.

The SP said a case was registered against the duo and the pistol used in the firing has been recovered. In the video, Sumit is seen opening fire and his friend Suresh had filmed it on his phone..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.