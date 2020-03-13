One killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Udhampur
One person died and nine others sustained injuries when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said
A tempo traveller carrying passengers from Patnitop to Jammu skidded off the Patnitop-Kud road at Kassal Morh and rolled down into a deep gorge, they said
In the incident, Rajul Pran of Maharashtra was killed and nine others, mostly from Maharashtra were injured, they said adding that the injured have been hospitalised.
