Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug trafficker remanded in custody by court

Mbatha was arrested by members of Middelburg Flying Squad, Middelburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Witbank SAPS.

Drug trafficker remanded in custody by court
Information was received about a Silver Mercedes Benz which was transporting mandrax drugs from Komatipoort to Johannesburg. Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-two-year-old Themba Mbatha was remanded in custody by the Witbank Magistrate Court on Thursday, following his arrest for drug trafficking along the N4, next to Witbank, in Mpumalanga.

Mbatha was arrested by members of Middelburg Flying Squad, Middelburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Witbank SAPS.

Information was received about a Silver Mercedes Benz which was transporting mandrax drugs from Komatipoort to Johannesburg.

An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the vehicle was spotted and stopped.

Upon the search, drugs to the value of R10 million was found hidden in the boot of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged for contravening Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992 section 4.

The suspect appeared in the Witbank Magistrate Court last Thursday, and he was remanded in custody on both occasions.

His case has been postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

England's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus

Englands ongoing tour of Sri Lanka was on Friday called off in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ECB said, calling the situation unprecedented. The decision was announced while the English cricketers were playing the second day of...

Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia suspends classes till March 31

After JNU, the Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes on Friday with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The university also decided to close all schools run by i...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are top stories at 1700 hrs DEL89 PM-2NDLD CORONAVIRUS Modi bats for joint SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus, gets prompt support from neighbours New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed formulation of a...

Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Ethiopia has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the countrys public health institute told Reuters on Friday.Takele Uma Banti, the mayor of the capital Addis Ababa, tweeted that a Japanese citizen was the person affected.We sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020