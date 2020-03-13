Left Menu
Maldivian travelling to Morocco to be exempted from visa from 13 March

The visa exemption allows Maldivians holding valid Diplomatic, Official and Ordinary passports to enter and stay in the Kingdom of Morocco for a maximum period of thirty (30) days from the day of their entry.

The Government of Maldives considers the visa exemption to Morocco for Maldivians as a gesture of close and cordial relations between the two countries and a testament to the high regard accorded to the Maldives by the Kingdom of Morocco.

Maldivian nationals travelling to the Kingdom of Morocco will be exempted from visa, effective from 13 March 2020. The visa exemption allows Maldivians holding valid Diplomatic, Official and Ordinary passports to enter and stay in the Kingdom of Morocco for a maximum period of thirty (30) days from the day of their entry.

In accordance with the visa exemption agreement signed between the two countries on 15 November 2019, Maldivians intending to stay for a longer period or to work or to attend an educational institution or conduct business in the Kingdom of Morocco will need to obtain an appropriate visa prior to travel.

The Government of Maldives considers the visa exemption to Morocco for Maldivians as a gesture of close and cordial relations between the two countries and a testament to the high regard accorded to the Maldives by the Kingdom of Morocco.

