Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted with several weapons seized from the unit at Mirapur Road in Khatauli town here on Friday, a senior police officer said. Five rifles, two guns, seven country-made pistols and a large quantity of arms in process of being manufactured were recovered from the place, Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

Acting on a tip-off, the place was raided and the illegal arms were seized, the SSP said. Rajbir, an accused, was arrested after a case was registered, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

