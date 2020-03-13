Left Menu
Coronavirus : Italy returned man tests positive at Army's Manesar quarantine facility

A person who returned from Italy was tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Army's quarantine facility in Manesar.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:31 IST
Coronavirus : Italy returned man tests positive at Army's Manesar quarantine facility
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A person who returned from Italy was tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Army's quarantine facility in Manesar. In the backdrop of coronavirus threat, the Indian Army has postponed its recruitment rallies for a month.

"At the Indian Army's Manesar quarantine facility, one male individual who had returned from Italy on March 11, 2020, has been tested positive. The individual was employed in one of the restaurants in Italy since last 14 years," Indian Army said on Friday. As per the procedure, man has been shifted to an isolation facility at Safdarjung Hospital for further medical examination and recovery.

Army has also issued instructions to all concerned to keep an adequate focus on health security.Further, travel has been restricted to essential duties only. The Indian Army Command headquarters have been instructed to establish adequate quarantine facilities at - Manesar (300), Jodhpur (1000), Jaisalmer (1000), Jhansi (1000), Binnaguri (WB) (300), Gaya (300) to support the quarantine plans of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

