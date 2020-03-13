Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases rise to 81 in India: officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:27 IST
Coronavirus cases rise to 81 in India: officials
Image Credit: ANI

The number of novel coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 81, which include 16 Italians and one Canadian, Health Ministry officials said. Addressing reporters, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said coronavirus is not a health emergency and that there is no need to panic. He said seven more coronavirus patients have been cured and they will be discharged soon, while 71 are "clinically stable". He said so far, India has evacuated 1,031 people, including from Maldives, US, Madagascar and China.

"An exercise will be undertaken on Saturday to bring back Indian passengers stranded in Iran. Air India will also send a flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians. It will land on Sunday morning at Delhi airport," said Ministry of Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Rubina Ali. A total of 4,000 people who came in contact with 81 positive cases are under vigorous observation across the country, Agarwal said. Meanwhile, 124 evacuees from Japan, 112 evacuees from China are being discharged from Friday onwards after testing negative for COVID-19, Agarwal said.

The Centre also decided to allow international traffic only through 19 border checkposts out of 37 and decided to continue suspension of Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses till April 15, or earlier, if so decided. With the World Health Organisation declaring coronavirus a pandemic, Agarwal said 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance. The coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air needs cash within weeks, optimistic about state help -CEO

Norwegian Air needs access to cash within weeks if it is to avert bankruptcy and is optimistic that the government of Norway will help secure funding, its chief executive said on Friday.What is important is to provide liquidity within weeks...

UPDATE 1-J&J sees high demand for consumer products as coronavirus spreads

Johnson Johnson is seeing a spike in demand for its consumer products in some markets, the company said on Friday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world prompts people to stock up on essentials.The company, which makes Ty...

Coronavirus : Namaste, no handshake, says Mamata

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that people should not shake hands but rather greet each other with a Namaste. Its a human to human thing and not human to animals. No handsh...

KC Venugopal files nomination for RS poll from Rajasthan

Congress candidate KC Venugopal filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll from Rajasthan on Friday. Speaking to media, Venugopal said It is a great privilege for me that my party has nominated me for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. I wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020