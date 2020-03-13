Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses, trains to remain suspended till April 15

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:53 IST
Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses, trains to remain suspended till April 15
Anil Malik, Ministry of Home Affairs, during a media briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak. "Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15. Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry will continue," said Anil Malik, an MHA official, during a press briefing here.

The Union Ministry of Health said that so far, 890 evacuees from coronavirus affected countries have been discharged after 14 days of isolation and having tested negative as per the protocols. "654 evacuees from Wuhan, China, on February 1 and 3 were discharged on February 18. 124 evacuees from Japan and 112 evacuees from China were discharged today after having tested negative for coronavirus in the second round of tests," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said the government is even prepared to operate special flights to bring back Indians, who have tested negative and are coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per the protocols. The government has sent a team of four doctors from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rome. They have just reached Rome with sufficient material and reagents to collect samples of Indians there for onward testing in India, said Agarwal.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the Health Ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air pleads for more as Oslo offers first aid to stricken travel industry

Norways government took steps to safeguard its aviation industry and its budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle warned of its possible collapse without further aid, as the coronavirus did more damage to the global travel sector on Friday. In ...

Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

Now that he is a Ranji Trophy winner, Jaydev Unadkat hopes that people will not talk only about his IPL riches and says the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season. Saurashtra skipper and lead...

Court grants bail to 3 alleged PFI members in northeast Delhi riots case

A court here granted bail on Friday to three alleged members of the Popular Front of India PFI, including its Delhi president and state secretary, arrested for their involvement in anti-CAA protests and the communal riots in northeast Delhi...

ECB on back foot as Lagarde bungles virus message

The European Central Bank was engaged in an unprecedented rearguard action on Friday after chief Christine Lagarde drew fire from investors and even heads of state for what they saw as a clumsy response to the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020