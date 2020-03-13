Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manav Bharti University registrar held in fake degree scam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:45 IST
Manav Bharti University registrar held in fake degree scam

The Himachal Pradesh police on Friday arrested the registrar of Solan-based Manav Bharti University (MBU) in an alleged fake degree scam, taking the number of varsity officials held in the case to three. Anupama Thakur, the registrar of the private university, was held after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a city court, Solan Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

Earlier the varsity's assistant registrar, Munish Goel, was arrested on March 8 and two days later, its data entry operator Pramod Kumar was nabbed from his native village in Haryana's Karnal district. Goel and Kumar have been remanded to police custody till March 16, the SP said.

He said the registrar will be produced before court on Saturday to seek her police custody. Yadav told PTI that the university's owner Raj Kumar Rana might also be arrested in the case.

The SP said, "The fake degree scam is a huge one." The officer further said he would be able to share the entire information about the scam after the investigation is complete. "At this point of time, I can only say that MBU has been found involved in fake degree scam since its establishment in Solan," Yadav said.

MBU was established in 2009 under the Himachal Pradesh Private University (Establishment & Regulation) Act and is owned by Manav Bharti Charitable Trust. Giving a statement in the state assembly during ongoing Budget session on Wednesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said it was evident from the documents seized from the Solan university that they were playing with students' future by issuing fake degrees for long.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on February 27 had pointed out that there were reports about the involvement of two private universities of the state in a fake degree scam. Replying to it, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj had then said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had received a complaint alleging that 18 private universities, including two in Himachal Pradesh, were selling fake degrees.

The state police was probing the matter and strict action will be taken if any university is found selling fake degrees, he had added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Canada delays budget, shuts down House, could warn against foreign travel

Canada on Friday moved to suspend the House of Commons, delay the presentation of a new budget, and may soon advise against non-essential foreign travel in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, senior officials said on Friday...

Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra to invest Rs 3,100 crore in Yes Bank

In a major development, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have decided to invest Rs 3,100 crore in Yes Bank. The Boards of Directors of Axis Bank and HDFC on Friday approved to invest up to Rs 600 crore and Rs 1,000 crore...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rise on spending hopes but bounce fizzles

Stocks across the globe bounced back on Friday after historic drops, but hopes of more central bank stimulus and government spending went only so far and the comeback lost steam in a week of pandemic panic-selling across markets. Volatility...

MSF urges Greece to evacuate migrant camps due to coronavirus risk

Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres MSF has urged Greece to immediately evacuate migrants from overcrowded camps on its islands due to a high risk of the coronavirus spreading swiftly among people living in squalid conditions. Greece r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020