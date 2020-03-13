COVID-19: Shopping malls, gyms, recreational clubs of Jammu to remain closed with immediate effect

All shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, recreational clubs, of the Jammu shall remain closed with immediate effect, a senior official said on Friday in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. "All shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, recreational clubs, of the Jammu shall remain closed with immediate effect," said District Magistrate, Jammu.

Meanwhile, according to the status of surveillance of coronavirus by Jammu and Kashmir administration, two samples have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Union Territory till 5:00 PM on March 13. At the same time, 77 samples have tested negative for the virus while 1,485 people have been kept under home quarantine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.