Over 20 shanties gutted as fire breaks out in Kolkata's

Over 20 shanties in east Kolkata's Anandapur area were gutted in a fire on Friday evening, police said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that broke out around 7.35 pm near Chowbaga Road, they said.

Three fire tenders fought for around 30 minutes to douse the blaze, police said. "The fire has been doused completely. We are continuing the cooling process," an officer said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained..

