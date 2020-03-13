Left Menu
Interstate vehicle theft racket busted, one held

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:54 IST
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang whose members stole high-end cars in Delhi and sold them in Mumbai. On a specific tip-off, unit-3 of the crime branch laid a trap at Suman Nagar Junction in suburban Chembur and intercepted a car, an official said.

Nisimuddin Gulsher Ahmed Khan (49), who was driving the car, produced a smart card of registration. Upon search, three more cards were found inside the car, and the names in these cards were found to be fake, the police said. During interrogation, Khan admitted that the car had been stolen from Delhi along with three other high-end cars, said Ashok Khot, Senior Police Inspector.

Crime branch teams were now looking for other members of the racket, the official said..

