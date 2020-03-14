UP Legislative Council polls: Sanjeev Kumar Singh Cong candidate from Varanasi Graduates seat

The Congress on Friday announced that Sanjeev Kumar Singh will be its candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election from Varanasi Graduates constituency

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Shri Sanjeev Kumar Singh as party candidate for the forthcoming election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from Varanasi Graduates Constituency," the party said in a statement

Varanasi Division Graduates constituency is one of the 90 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh. It covers Varanasi Chandauli and Ghazipur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.