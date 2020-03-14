Meghalaya to invest Rs 450 crore for development of sports

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that his government will invest Rs 450 crore for development of sports infrastructure in the state. He said the government has already taken the initiative to upgrade the PA Sangma stadium in Tura into an integrated sports complex. It will be a state of the art facility dedicated exclusively to football.

"As a government, we are focusing on sports. In this coming two years we will be investing more than Rs 450 crore to create different sports infrastructure throughout the state," the chief minister said at an event on Friday. He said the government plans to develop football in the state and steps are being taken to create an international level football academy in Shillong to nurture the talents of young boys and girls to skill them professionally in the sport.

Meghalaya government's investment in sports infrastructure is also part of its plan to host the National Games 2022..

