Fresh snowfall in Himachal; cold wave intensifies

Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall in some places, including state capital Shimla, and several other high reaches on Saturday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. Snowfall also occurred in Kufri, Narkanda, Khirki, Kharapathar, while several other parts of the state witnessed light to moderate rains.

Dalhousie in Chamba district and Kufri in Shimla district experienced 20 cm snowfall each, Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district 15.6 cm, Chail in Solan district and Shimla 6 cm each, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Besides, several other parts of the state received light to moderate rain with the highest rain in Dharamshala of Kangra district at 42.2 mm, he added.

Cold wave conditions intensified as the minimum temperature decreased by a few notches. Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to remain the coldest place in the state with the lowest temperature at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, whereas that in Kufri was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Dalhousie recorded a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Shimla 0.4 degrees Celsius and Manali 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Kufri, Kharapathar, Narkanda and Khirki in Shimla district have been closed for traffic after overnight snowfall, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said..

