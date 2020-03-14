New platform increases Iran's oil production by 6,000 bpd -IRNA

Iran's oil production capacity increased by 6,000 barrels per day after a platform was installed at the offshore Salman field in the Gulf, the official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday, citing Alireza Salmanzadeh, head of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company.

"With the installation of the S1 platform at Salman oilfield, Iran's oil output has increased by 6,000 bpd," he said, estimating the value of the additional output at $240,000 a day, according to IRNA.

