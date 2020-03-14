Left Menu
Azad meets Farooq Abdullah, calls for restoration of democracy in J&K

  Srinagar
  Updated: 14-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:14 IST
Congress general secretary and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday met NC chief Farooq Abdullah who was released on Friday after spending more than seven months in detention. Azad met the National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister at his residence in Gupkar area of the city here in the afternoon.

After the two-hour long meeting, Azad called for restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and release of all political leaders. "First and foremost, democracy should be restored in J&K for any political process to start," Azad told reporters.

He also called for the release of all leaders and individuals, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). "...Democracy can be restored once all the leaders behind bars -- either in jails or in guest houses or under particular act -- are released. Let every individual of J&K be released from jail. Let the political process start... Let democracy prevail and then we can pick up other fights," he said.

Azad also sought restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir..

