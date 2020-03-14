NCP suspends Maha unit VP after cops start probe against him

The NCP on Saturday announced suspension of its Maharashtra unit vice president Mangaldas Bandal citing media reports about the police's anti-extortion cell probing him in a case. Maharashtra NCP general secretary Shivajirao Garje said media reports have surfaced over the past two-three days about Bandal's probe by the cell, which was tarnishing the party's image.

"Hence, Shri Mangaldas Bandal, state vice president, is being suspended from the party," Garje said in a statement. PTI ENM BNM BNM.

