60-year-old electrocuted after high tension wire falls on him in UP's Fatehpur

A 60-year-old man got electrocuted by a high tension electrical wire that fell on him after a gunshot during celebratory firing broke it from the power line above in neighbouring Fatehpur district, police said on Saturday. According to Fatehpur Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, the incident took place on Friday evening.

Kumar said, "Celebratory firing took place at the house of Udaibhan Singh Chauhan in Bhadba village under Malava police station during a function." A high tension electrical wire broke due to the firing and fell on Udaibhan's younger brother Vinod Singh Chauhan (60). Vinod died on the spot upon coming in contact with it. Five persons, who rushed to rescue Vinod, sustained burn injuries, the ASP said.

He added that a case has been registered against Udaibhan and other unknown persons. His licensed gun has been recovered, police said.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, police said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised..

