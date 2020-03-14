Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha gender budget statement paints bleak picture for women

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 18:44 IST
Maha gender budget statement paints bleak picture for women

As many as 48 per cent women in Maharashtra are anemic, the percentage of child marriages stood at 26.3 per cent while teen pregnancies were at 8 per cent, the gender budget of the state tabled in the Legislative Council on Saturday revealed. It was the first time the state government released a gender budget statement, which also had details of fund allocation for various projects concerning women and child development.

The Maharashtra government presented its maiden gender budget statement revealing expenditure for women at Rs 7,379 crore, which is 1.82 per cent of the total budget outlay of Rs 4,04,385 crore. Out of Rs 7,379 crore budget estimate, a sum of Rs 2,613 crore will be directly for projects concerning women, while Rs 4,766 crore would be for schemes that would benefit them indirectly.

The statement disclosed that crimes against women were steadily increasing, while, as per the National Crime Record Bureau, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of missing women complaints in the country. "In calendar year 2016, 28,316 women went missing. The figures increased to 29,279 in 2017 and 33,964 in 2018," said the report.

Quoting a 2018 McKinsey Global Institute report on 'Advancing Women's Equality in Asia Pacific', the statement said, "Participation of women at professional and technical jobs in the state is at 46 per 100 men. Financial inclusion of women stands at 47 women per 100 men." A sum of Rs 70,591 crore will be for children related schemes, which is 17.46 per cent of the budget outlay of Rs 4,04,385 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Centre opens SDRF coffers for medical equipment, quarantine measures

The Centre on Saturday said grants earmarked under the State Disaster Response Fund can be utilized to procure essential equipment and take measures to quarantine people in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Stepping up its counter-m...

Soccer-UEFA urged to postpone Euro 2020, focus on domestic leagues

UEFA is being urged to prioritise domestic competitions in the wake of the coronavirus, with pressure growing for Euro 2020 to be postponed.Top-flight football across Europe has ground to a halt as a result of the spread of the coronavirus,...

RS polls: Gujarat Cong starts shifting MLAs to keep BJP at bay

The Gujarat Congress on Saturday started shifting its MLAs to different destinations outside the state fearing horse-trading ahead of Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 26. Around a dozen, Congress MLAs arrived at Ahmedabad airport t...

Coronavirus: UK plans mass gathering ban, emergency laws

The UK government is planning to scale up its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, with a ban on mass gatherings expected by next week as well as emergency laws to give police the power to detain infected people. British Prime Minister B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020