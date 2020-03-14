Cop hangs self; 4th police suicide in a month in Chhattisgarh

A policeman allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Saturday, an official said. Constable Ritesh Pradhan (40) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Bhagalpur area at around 11:30am by his wife, an official said.

"No suicide note was found. We have registered a case," he said. This is the fourth suicide of police personnel in the past one month in the state, an official said.

The Chhattisgarh government had said in the Assembly last month that 50 personnel, including paramilitary force jawans, committed suicide in the last two years, due to various reasons, including family and health-related problems. Of these, 18 were reported from Naxal-affected Bastar division..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

