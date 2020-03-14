Put in best efforts to contain coronavirus spread: J-K health dept to officials

The Jammu and Kashmir health department on Saturday directed its officials to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and identify people who might have come in contact with any suspected case. So far, two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 89 samples collected, 78 tested negative for the infection while reports of nine cases are awaited.

A total of 1,878 people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, while 1,567 are under home quarantine. Twenty-four people have been placed under hospital quarantine and 123 under home surveillance.

Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo directed the officials not to take any chances and follow guidelines strictly to deal with the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, an official statement said. He also asked them to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of the infection and intensify efforts to trace those who might have come in contact with suspected coronavirus cases, it said.

The financial commissioner directed the officials to ensure that all suspected cases complete the quarantine period and test negative twice for the infection before they are allowed to leave the quarantine facility, it added. According to the statement, Dulloo also visited different hospitals in Jammu to review quarantine facilities.

He interacted with quarantined people. He assured them that adequate measures have been taken for their well-being and there is no need to panic, it said. The officer advised the quarantined persons to cooperate with the administration, it stated.

As part of efforts to deal with the coronavirus situation, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started a lab testing facility at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar and Government Medical College, Jammu. Surveillance teams have been constituted across districts to meet any kind of eventuality. A Union territory-level control room has been established by the National Health Mission at Nagrota here and divisional-level control rooms, which function around the clock, have also been established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.