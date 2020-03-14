Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put in best efforts to contain coronavirus spread: J-K health dept to officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 19:41 IST
Put in best efforts to contain coronavirus spread: J-K health dept to officials
A total of 1,878 people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, while 1,567 are under home quarantine. Twenty-four people have been placed under hospital quarantine and 123 under home surveillance. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir health department on Saturday directed its officials to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and identify people who might have come in contact with any suspected case. So far, two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 89 samples collected, 78 tested negative for the infection while reports of nine cases are awaited.

A total of 1,878 people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, while 1,567 are under home quarantine. Twenty-four people have been placed under hospital quarantine and 123 under home surveillance.

Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo directed the officials not to take any chances and follow guidelines strictly to deal with the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, an official statement said. He also asked them to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of the infection and intensify efforts to trace those who might have come in contact with suspected coronavirus cases, it said.

The financial commissioner directed the officials to ensure that all suspected cases complete the quarantine period and test negative twice for the infection before they are allowed to leave the quarantine facility, it added. According to the statement, Dulloo also visited different hospitals in Jammu to review quarantine facilities.

He interacted with quarantined people. He assured them that adequate measures have been taken for their well-being and there is no need to panic, it said. The officer advised the quarantined persons to cooperate with the administration, it stated.

As part of efforts to deal with the coronavirus situation, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started a lab testing facility at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar and Government Medical College, Jammu. Surveillance teams have been constituted across districts to meet any kind of eventuality. A Union territory-level control room has been established by the National Health Mission at Nagrota here and divisional-level control rooms, which function around the clock, have also been established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: 718 cases registered, 3,400 people detained or arrested

Police have filed over 700 cases and arrested or detained 3,400 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said on SaturdayIn total, 718 cases have been filed out of which 55 were registered und...

Padma Award ceremonies postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Padma Award ceremonies scheduled to be held on March 26 and April 3 have been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred...

Taking care of guests and associates while responding to coronavirus challenge: Marriott

Hospitality firms around the world including global hospitality Major Marriott International are taking a slew of measures to control the spread of coronavirus and are working on taking care of their guests and associates. Marriott Internat...

MP Speaker accepts resignations of six former ministers

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignations of six rebel MLAs who were ministers in the Kamal Nath government. These MLAs were sacked from the cabinet after they, alongwith 16 other legislators, resig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020