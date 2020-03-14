Maha Assembly prorogued, monsoon session to start from June 22

The Maharashtra Assembly was on Saturday prorogued after the end of the budget session. While the session was scheduled to end on March 20, it was curtailed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The monsoon session of the state legislature will start from June 22 here. The prorogation order of Governor BS Koshyari was read put by Speaker Nana Patole.

