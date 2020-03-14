Maharashtra: 18 MLCs retire, including Sena's Gorhe

The Maharashtra LegislativeCouncil on Saturday bid adieu to 18 members as their termended with the budget session

These comprise 10 members appointed by the governorand eight belonging to various parties

Among them are Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe, who wasdeputy chairperson of the Council, NCP chief whip HemantTakale, and NCP's Vidya Chavan who is in the midst of acontroversy due to a family dispute.

