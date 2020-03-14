Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders imposed in J&K's Kishtwar, Ramban

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the prevailing health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. The orders under section 144, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will remain in force for a month in Kishtwar and for 15 days in Ramban, he added.

The spokesperson said Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara has imposed a ban on the assembly of more than five persons at any public place in the entire district, including Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas, with an immediate effect for a period of one month. "This order has been issued as a precautionary measure and is in consonance with the advisory issued by the government to the public, whereby they have been advised not to venture out in large numbers and to avoid any type of mass gatherings, crowds, congregations and functions," the spokesperson said, quoting Tara.

Besides, orders for the closure of gymnasiums, tuition centres, coaching institutes and also suspension of classes in all government and private schools up to the secondary level, academic and technical colleges, university campuses and anganwari centres till March 31 have already been issued. Ramban District Magistrate Nazim Zai Khan also imposed restrictions under section 144, CrPC in the district with an immediate effect for a period of 15 days to ensure effective implementation of the prescribed precaution to prevent danger to human life, health or safety and keeping in view the prevailing health situation due to coronavirus..

