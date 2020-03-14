Left Menu
Awards for reporting on road safety: 3rd prize for PTI journalist

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:09 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 22:05 IST
Kishor Dwivedi of the Press Trust of India (PTI) and Sangamesh Menasinakai of The Times of India have bagged the third prize, it added.

Prachi Salve of IndiaSpend and Pradeep Dwivedi of Dainik Jagran have been jointly awarded the top prize for their contribution towards reporting on road safety by the Centre for Media Studies (CMS). CMS, a not-for-profit research think tank, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) India, conducted a three-month fellowship programme for journalists to work on road safety and related issues in 2019. The second prize awardees are B Raveendra Shetty of Vijay Karnataka and Purnima Singh of Times Now Hindi, the CMS said in a statement

Kishor Dwivedi of the Press Trust of India (PTI) and Sangamesh Menasinakai of The Times of India have bagged the third prize, it added. A total of 12 journalists were selected for the fellowship programme and they have produced in-depth stories on road safety for the print, TV and online medium, the CMS said. The winners will be presented with certificates and cash prize at a ceremony that was scheduled for March but has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, it added.

