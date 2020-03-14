Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 10:28 p.m.

A 75-year-old man with symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to the isolation ward of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, an official says. 10:16 p.m.

A minor girl from Lithuania and three others were admitted to isolation wards of Odisha hospitals on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus, officials say. 9:31 p.m.

With new cases being detected in Mumbai, Nagpur and Yavatmal, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 26, officials say. 9:26 p.m.

South Eastern Railway (SER) and East Coast Railway (ECoR) will not provide blankets and curtains in air-conditioned train coaches to contain spread of coronavirus, a spokesperson says. 9:01 p.m.

A 24-year-old man from Jaipur has tested positive for coronavirus upon his return from Spain, a senior government official says. 8:45 p.m.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges people not to conceal coronavirus-like symptoms such as fever and cold, and immediately consult a doctor. 8:33 p.m.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the prevailing health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official spokesperson says. 8:05 p.m.

The Centre says grants earmarked under the State Disaster Response Fund can be utilised to procure essential equipment and take measures to quarantine people in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. 7:56 p.m.

The Maharashtra government orders closure of all schools and colleges in the state's urban areas till March 31 as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak, an official circular says. 7:35 p.m.

The Union health ministry has begun working on framing guidelines for handling the bodies of those who die of coronavirus to dispel any misconception and raise awareness regarding spread of the disease from a deceased, a health ministry official says. 7:20 p.m.

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended public gallery passes and showaround of parliament complex as a precautionary measure, official order says. 6:58 p.m.

The Maharashtra Police has been ordered to crack down on black marketing of masks and manufacture of fake sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says. 6:57 p.m.

The Punjab government has ordered closure of all cinema halls and banned public gatherings, including cultural events, till further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu says. 6:48 p.m.

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all its offices to suspend the biometric attendance system in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a Public Relations Department official says. 6:15 p.m.

A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have been exposed to coronavirus died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana, a district hospital official says. 5:57 p.m.

Swimming pools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed till April 15 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus, officials say. 5:37 p.m.

Goa government announces closure of educational institutes and public places, including casinos, swimming pools and pubs, till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 4:59 p.m.

Samples of 17 persons, including two college students and a CRPF jawan from Kerala, have tested negative for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, a health official says. 4:57 p.m.

A 22-year-old man from Lucknow has shown symptoms for coronavirus in preliminary tests and his swab samples have been sent to Pune for confirmation, officials say. 4:44 p.m. A doctor couple who returned from Saudi Arabia recently has been quarantined for 14 days at its residence in Assam's Barpeta district, officials say.

4:44 p.m. The BCCI says it has put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4:36 p.m. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84, Health Ministry says.

4:29 p.m. A police constable who was suspected of having contracted coronavirus and was admitted to the isolation ward at the district hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna has tested negative for the infection, an official says.

4:12 p.m. The Bombay High Court says it will restrict its functioning to urgent matters for a week from March 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

2:55 p.m. All educational institutions in West Bengal will remain closed till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus threat, officials say.

2:14 p.m. The Aligarh Muslim University has suspended all classes, including sessional tests, till March 22 as a precautionary measure in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, spokesperson Omar Peerzada.

1:40 p.m. An American couple with flu-like symptoms who allegedly escaped from an isolation ward of a hospital in Kerala's Alappuzha was traced to Kochi airport and placed under observation, police sources say.

1:39 p.m. All educational institutions and cinema halls have been closed in Himachal Pradesh till March 31 as a precautionary measure to check community transmission of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur says.

1:03 p.m. A Peruvian national and three Indians, including a nine-month-old infant, have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of novel coronavirus, says a senior official of West Bengal health department.

12:52 p.m. The West Bengal government has sealed the state's border with Bhutan in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official says.

12:08 p.m. Nearly 12 lakh passengers coming from foreign nations have been screened so far for coronavirus at various airports across the country, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says.

11:27 a.m. The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 83, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry says.

11:13 a.m. Researchers, studying the coronavirus, report that the time between cases in a chain of transmission is less than a week, and over 10 per cent of patients are infected by someone who has the virus, but does not show symptoms yet.

10:25 a.m. China reports 13 new coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 3,189, while the confirmed cases climbed to 80,824 with 11 more infections, as the country witnesses rise in imported cases, health officials say.

10:10 a.m. The RSS suspends its three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin on Saturday, general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi says.

9:00 a.m. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu requests Narendra Modi to allow export of masks and pharmaceutical raw materials to Israel during his telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart, media report says.

8:42 a.m. The US Embassy and Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments from March 16 due to coronavirus outbreak.

7:55 a.m. The Jaipur Foot's US chapter defers mega camp in Patna to provide the needy artificial limbs due to travel restrictions implemented by the government of India to combat coronavirus spread.

6:44 a.m. The Indian Embassy in the US asks the Indian students' community to avoid non-essential domestic and international travel. 5:51 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he will most likely be tested for the novel coronavirus, stressing that he had displayed no symptoms. 5:13 a.m. US President Donald Trump declares national emergency, opening up access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 41 lives in the country..

