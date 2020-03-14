Left Menu
C'garh: 2 sisters commit suicide, relative held for rape

  Dhamtari
  Updated: 14-03-2020 22:57 IST
Two sisters, aged 21 and 23, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Saturday. One of them in a suicide note claimed she was raped by a relative who has been arrested, an official said.

"The two siblings were found hanging from a tree in the outskirts of their village under Kurud police station area on Friday night. They left home at around 7:30 pm on Friday and did not return following which their relatives launched a search for them," Dhamtari Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur said. "Traces of poison were found in the bodies of both the women during postmortem. A suicide note was recovered from their home in which the younger sister, a first year college student, has accused an uncle of raping her. He has been arrested," Thakur said..

