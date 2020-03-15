15-member NC delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullah on Sunday

A 15-member delegation of the National Conference (NC), led by its provincial president Devender Singh Rana, will meet party chief Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Sunday, NC sources said. Abdullah (82) was released from home detention on Friday after the government revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Besides Rana, the delegation will comprise senior NC leaders, including former ministers and legislators, the sources said, adding that Ajay K Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Slathia, and Javed Ahmed Rana were among those who will visit Abdullah on Sunday. The prevailing political and security situation in the Union Territory is likely to come up for discussion during the meeting, they said.

This will be the second meeting of an NC delegation from Jammu with the party president since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories last year. On October 6 last year, Rana had led a 15-member delegation to meet Abdullah during his detention, after seeking permission from the administration.

They had also met NC vice president Omar Abdullah, who continues to be under detention. Besides Omar Abdullah, another former chief minister, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, is also under detention since August 5 last year, the day the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370.

