Head constable, lawyer held by CBI for demanding bribe: Police

A Delhi Police head constable and a lawyer were apprehended by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs one lakh as bribe from a man, officials said on Saturday. According to the police, a case was filed at the Prasad Nagar police station about stolen jewelry.

The suspect, Nitesh, was granted anticipatory bail till March 20. Head Constable Satya Narayan, the investigating officer of the case, along with a lawyer, Soni, allegedly demanded Rs one lakh from Nitesh, the police said.

Nitesh complained to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following which the head constable and the lawyer were apprehended, they added.

