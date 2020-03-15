Left Menu
Couple arrested for killing woman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 00:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 00:42 IST
The suspect, Sandeep Kaushik, had an extramarital affair with the victim and killed her as she was allegedly pressuring him to abandon his wife and marry her instead. Image Credit: ANI

A couple has been arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Saturday. The suspect, Sandeep Kaushik, had an extramarital affair with the victim and killed her as she was allegedly pressuring him to abandon his wife and marry her instead. His wife has also been held for being an accomplice in the crime, police said.

A missing report was lodged at the Sahibabad police station on Wednesday. The next morning, police recovered a woman's body in the field near Morti village and she was identified as Rinni Jain of Gulmohar Green society in Sahibabad, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said. Jain's car was also recovered in the basement of society, and Rs 3 lakh and a Russian-made pistol were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Kaushik was held near the Hindon Air Force-Karhera village road. His wife Preeti Tyagi, who is a visiting professor in a Delhi-based management institute, has also been arrested. During interrogation, Kaushik confessed to killing Jain who was a divorcee. Kaushik and Jain became friends as they used to frequently meet outside a school where their children studied, the police said.

The two also became partners in a restaurant business and later got into an extramarital affair. Jain started pressuring Kaushik to leave his wife and marry her, the police said. Kaushik confessed to his wife about his affair and both hatched a plan to kill Jain, the police said.

The accused asked Jain to give him Rs 3-lakh loan and requested her to meet him at a club. When Jain reached the spot, Kaushik took her to the Raj Nagar area and shot her twice, the police said. The couple has been arrested and a case registered against them under Section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the SSP added. PTI CORR AD HMB.

