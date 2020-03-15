Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have asked political parties in JK to unite to bring back all detained in jails outside UT: Farooq Abdullah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:51 IST
Have asked political parties in JK to unite to bring back all detained in jails outside UT: Farooq Abdullah

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday appealed to all political leaders in the erstwhile state to unite in appealing to the Centre for bringing back all detainees lodged in jails outside the union territory on "humanitarian" grounds

In his first statement after being released on Friday, the 82-year-old leader, who is at present a Lok Sabha member, said, "Before we allow politics to divide us, I appeal to all political leaders in the state to unite behind the call to the union government to bring back all detainees from Jammu and Kashmir from prisons outside the state pending their release." "While we would like to see them all released as soon as possible, pending that they should be shifted to JK. This is a humanitarian demand and I hope others will join me in placing this demand in front of the government of India," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

High and dry: Flood-hit Zimbabweans look back to stilt homes

Anyone driving through Binga, in western Zimbabwe, is greeted by a vision of the past dotted along the tarred road thatched homes built on stilts, two metres above the ground.The elevated structures - called ngazi - were the traditional hom...

All 289 Dubai-bound passengers off loaded at Kochi Airport after UK man tests positive for COVID-19

A UK citizen on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus infection and was deboarded from an aircraft while he was trying to leave through a Dubai-bound Emirates flight from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala. He had allegedly boarded...

Due to confusing standards children consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals

Children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereals than their parents expect due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, according to a recent study. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour fin...

Special NIA Court convicts accused Arun Selvarajan in Thameem Ansari Espionage Case

The National Investigation Agency NIA special court on Friday convicted Sri Lankan national Arun Selvarajan for all the charges and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs. 20,000 in connection with Thameem Ans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020