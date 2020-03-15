Left Menu
Positive coronavirus cases rises to 107 in India

With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 13:14 IST
  • Created: 15-03-2020 13:14 IST
Positive coronavirus cases rises to 107 in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The victims include foreign nationals, the Centre further stated.

Notably, a couple of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana have shut down schools and colleges in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

