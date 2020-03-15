Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi police busts gang involved in pick-pocketing women visiting banks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 13:49 IST
Delhi police busts gang involved in pick-pocketing women visiting banks

The Delhi police busted a gang with the arrest of three people including two women, who were allegedly involved in pick-pocketing after targeting ladies customers visiting banks by diverting their attention, officials said on Sunday. With the help of Google Maps, CCTV footage and facial recognition technique, police arrested Nargis (35) and Anjali (23) from Gurgaon on Friday, they said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after Garima, a resident of west Delhi's Tagore Garden, who is preparing for GMAT withdrew Rs 5 lakh from Canara Bank. However, when she came out from the bank, she was followed by the two women. The victim went to a stationery shop from there and was getting photocopies done when one woman engaged her in a conversation, while the other took out Rs 5 lakh by opening the zip of her bag, before fleeing the spot, according to police.

All the routes taken by the two women were analysed with the help of CCTV footage and Google Maps. The footage matched with the criminal dossier system by using facial recognition method, a senior police officer said. They commit thefts in marriage halls, farm houses, banks and pass on the valuables to other gang member who decamp with it to Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh where they belong, he said.

Using GPS data of auto-rickshaws plying on the trans-Yamuna area, police zeroed in on an auto-rickshaw driver Pramod Podar, he said. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that he charged Rs 2,000 per day and ferried the gang in different malls, complexes and banks. The gang members met him in the outskirts of Delhi or Gurgaon, the police officer added.

Podar has been arrested as well, he said. Raids are being conducted along with Madhya Pradesh police to catch hold of the other members of the gang, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Mexico round cut short by coronavirus restrictions, Ogier wins

Sebastien Ogier won Rally Mexico for a sixth time on Sunday after the world championship event was cut short due to changing travel restrictions resulting from the global coronavirus outbreak. The decision to end the rally after Saturdays s...

Russian to suspend trains to Latvia from March 17 - RIA

State-run Russian Railways said on Sunday it would halt international passenger trains to and from Latvia from March 17 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, RIA news agency reported.Russia, which has so far recorded 59 cases o...

Indonesia president to take coronavirus test as cases top 100

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he would get tested for coronavirus, while some of his ministers had also undergone precautionary tests after the Southeast Asian countrys transport minister tested positive for the disease. W...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over oil price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country. Just 3 days ago I had requested PMO to pass on the benefit of the global oil price crash to In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020