COVID-19: Govt launches 24x7 helpline for visa, travel queries

The government on Tuesday launched a helpline and an email id to answer queries regarding visa and travel restrictions as well as to facilitate foreigners in India in availing consular services amid coronavirus breakout. The services have been issued by the Bureau of Immigration, under the Union Home Ministry, and will be available round the clock.

The phone number is 011-24300666 and the email id is support.covid19-boi@gov.in, a Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted. With coronavirus cases swelling in the country, the central government had on Monday banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till 31.

The government has already asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday, while one more person died taking the death toll to three, according to the Health Ministry.

The cases include 24 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

