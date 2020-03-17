Left Menu
MNCs, IT firms in Gurugram should allow employees to work from home:Haryana PR Dept

In the wake of coronavirus scare, MNCs, IT firms, industries, BPOs, corporate offices in Gurugram district have been advised to allow their employees to work from their home till March 31, said Ranbir Singh Sangwan, Deputy Director of Haryana Public Relation Department, on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-03-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus scare, MNCs, IT firms, industries, BPOs, corporate offices in Gurugram district have been advised to allow their employees to work from their home till March 31, said Ranbir Singh Sangwan, Deputy Director of Haryana Public Relation Department, on Tuesday. "All MNCs, IT firms, industries, BPOs, corporate offices situated in district Gurugram are advised to allow their officer/employees to work from their home till 31st March with immediate effect," Sangwan said.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.

The government has decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums and cultural centres. Earlier, the government had suspended all visas to prevent the spread of the virus which has claimed over 6000 lives. (ANI)

