Pandurang Kondbarao Pole appointed divisional commissioner of Kashmir

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:12 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:12 IST
Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, a 2004-batch IAS officer, was on Tuesday posted the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, replacing Baseer Ahmad Khan, who has been appointed as the fourth adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu

Pole was among half a dozen senior officers who were transferred in a administrative reshuffle in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Khan, a 2000-batch IAS officer, took over as the divisional commissioner in 2016 and was scheduled to retire from the service on June 30 last year but was given a one-year extension as a "special case in public interests" on the day of his superannuation, along with his twin brother Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Muneer Khan.            In an order issued on Monday, the General Administration Department (GAD), pursuant to the approval by Union Home Ministry, accorded sanction to the appointment of Khan as the adviser to the Lt Governor for effective discharge of his functions and said his appointment would be effective from the date he assumes the charge.

