Norway national tests positive for coronavirus in Goa

A Norwegian man on Wednesdaytested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Goa, HealthMinister Vishwajit Rane said

The man had travelled to Delhi, Agra, Assam andMeghalaya after leaving Norway on February 6, he said

"The man came to Goa on February 20. He was havingfever since March 10 and was isolated as a suspect in hospitalin Panaji," the minister told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.