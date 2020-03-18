Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway national tests positive for coronavirus in Goa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 12:38 IST
Norway national tests positive for coronavirus in Goa

A Norwegian man on Wednesdaytested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Goa, HealthMinister Vishwajit Rane said

The man had travelled to Delhi, Agra, Assam andMeghalaya after leaving Norway on February 6, he said

"The man came to Goa on February 20. He was havingfever since March 10 and was isolated as a suspect in hospitalin Panaji," the minister told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB awaiting COVID-19 test results of around 100 people after suspension of PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said around 100 people, including players, associated with the now-suspended Pakistan Super League have undergone COVID-19 tests. PSL was postponed on Tuesday after the countrys Cricket Board revealed...

Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the worlds second largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50 in some markets.The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to ma...

Kremlin denies EU allegations Russia is feeding coronavirus disinformation campaign

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied allegations made in a European Union document it was driving a Russian media disinformation campaign designed to worsen the impact of the coronavirus in the West. The EU document, seen by Reuters, alleged a s...

CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh tests negative for coronavirus

A CRPF jawan deployed in Chhattisgarh, who showed coronavirus-like symptoms after visiting a hospital in Kerala, has tested negative for the contagious disease, officials said on Wednesday. His samples were collected last week after he r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020