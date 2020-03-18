Man held for blackmailing girl on social media in Jharkhand

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a girl through a fake social media account and demanding money from her in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Wednesday. Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sambhu Kumar Singh said that the accused, Sujit Kumar, had created the fake social media account and lured her into an affair before resorting to blackmail.

Noticing a behavioural change in the girl, family members asked her about the reasons behind it and subsequently, lodged a police complaint, he said. The accused was arrested on Tuesday and booked under the IT Act, the SDPO said, adding that the investigation is on.

