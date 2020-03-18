Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

Flipkart says it is working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....
Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....
In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...
The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its developing member countries to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The initial package has been announced to address the immediate needs of developing membe...
The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging this summers Tokyo Olympics as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...
Exile Iranian musicians critical of religious hardliners in Tehran converged this month to perform in the most unlikely locale Saudi Arabia. Taking place amid heightened tensions between the regional enemies, the event was promoted as cultu...
The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to accept the proposal for producing 16 rebel MLAs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress in judges chamber, and observed that they may or may not go to the Assembly but they cannot be held captive. A bench compr...