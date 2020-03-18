25-year-old commits suicide by jumping in front train in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Khatauli town here, police said

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the deceased, identified as Preetam Singh, was found near the tracks, they said

The victim's body has been sent for a post mortem and an investigation is on, police added.

