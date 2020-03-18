Seal Goa borders to stop coronavirus: GFP

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday demanded that borders of the coastal state be sealed except for essential commodities to stop spread of novel coronavirus. GFP chief Vijai Sardesai also demanded that upcoming elections to Zilla Panchayats be deferred indefinitely amid coronavirus scare.

"The Goa government has already suggested measures including social distancing to ensure that coronavirus does not spread in the state. I appeal to the state government to seal off our boundaries. If we do that we will prevent people coming to the state and infecting Goans," he said. Goa has not reported a single COVID-19 case so far.

