Coronavirus outbreak: Assam stops issuing visitors' passes at

The Assam government on Wednesday stopped issuing passes to visitors for entering the state secretariat to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. As a preventive measure to restrict gatherings in public places and offices, it has been decided not to issue any visitor's pass, including e-pass till March 31, an order issued by Secretariat Administration Department's Commissioner and Secretary M Angamuthu said.

"The visitors are advised to contact the officers concerned over telephone or e-mails whom they proposed to visit," the official said. The department had on March 16 restricted the daily entry of persons to the state secretariat to 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

