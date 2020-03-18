IAF reported 29 incidents involving aircraft from 2016-17 to 2019-20: Govt

The Indian Air Force (IAF) reported 29 incidents involving aircraft, including 17 fighter jets, from 2016-17 to 2019-2020, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Wednesday. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Naik said of the 17 fighter jets that were involved in the accident, six were MiG-21 and four were Jaguar. Four helicopters, two transport aircraft and six trainer aircraft also met with accidents during 2016-17 to 2019-2020 (until February 2020), he said.

Replying to another question, Naik said an amount of Rs 45,705.57 crore has been spent on the import of defence equipment during the year 2018-19. The major countries from which defence equipment have been procured include Russia, the US, Israel, France and the UK. In response to another question, he said the government has accepted the recommendations of the Committee of Experts (CoE) that envisages to optimise 2,600 combatant posts and 31,000 civilian posts. "The government is already using new technology in day-to-day administration and open to upgrade it for smooth conduct of routine work or administration," Naik said.

