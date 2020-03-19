Left Menu
COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan reviews arrangements at IGI Airport

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (Terminal-3) to take stock of preparedness in view of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 03:45 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviews arrangements at IGI Airport. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (Terminal-3) to take stock of preparedness in view of coronavirus. "I reviewed the arrangements we have made here to ensure everything is running smoothly. We are doing our utmost to ensure that we take care of what is required to manage the situation in a scientific and professional manner," he said.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in the country. Globally, the virus has infected nearly 185,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

