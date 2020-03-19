Left Menu
ICSE exams will be held as per schedule: Chairman G Immanuel

The ICSE exams will be held as per schedule, said G Immanuel, Chairman of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-03-2020 04:10 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 04:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ICSE exams will be held as per schedule, said G Immanuel, Chairman of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. "ICSE exams will be held as per schedule," the Chairman said.

This comes after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to postpone all exams including JEE Mains till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak. "While the maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students, who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

"All ongoing examinations may be rescheduled after March 31. This would include CBSE, NIOS as also university exams. All evaluation work may be rescheduled after March 31," he said. Stressing on JEE Main, the HRD Secretary said: "Since JEE Main may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other Board exams, therefore, JEE Main should be rescheduled and the new date of JEE Main will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of situation."

The Ministry has requested all teachers and educational institutes to maintain regular communication with students and resolve their queries. It has also appealed to parents, students, and teachers not to panic. A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

