Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restaurant, food business badly hit in Hyderabad after coronavirus outbreak

Footfalls at restaurants in Hyderabad have considerably dropped in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in recent days, say the owners of these places.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:26 IST
Restaurant, food business badly hit in Hyderabad after coronavirus outbreak
Restaurant owners in Hyderabad speak to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

Footfalls at restaurants in Hyderabad have considerably dropped in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in recent days, say the owners of these places. Speaking to ANI, Majaz Hussain, owner of Parivar Havmor Restaurant said, "Sale has dropped now. Earlier there were more than 1,500 walk-in customers, and now it has reduced to 600-700 customers per day. Online sales are normal. People are panicking to move out in public spaces. Worse, people are thinking that chicken or any non-vegetarian food is the source or cause of virus. Nothing has been proven as such regarding chicken."

Hussain added, "It is good that people are avoiding mass gathering and public places. Most of the restaurants are taking necessary measures regarding hygiene and sanitation. All the hotels and restaurants have decided to take necessary measures regarding the hygiene of the service staff, and the kitchen and sanitation staff. They are being provided proper knowledge." Mazhar, the owner of Pakwan Grand Restaurant said that the "false rumours spread through social media" are affecting the regular flow of customers to restaurants.

"Our sale is down to 10 per cent compared to the regular days before coronavirus. It is affecting the food business very much. People are scared to eat non-vegetarian food. It has become difficult to manage the basic salaries of the staff as well," Mazhar said. Similar is the case with Mehfil Restaurant, said its owner Mohammed Mubeen.

"There is severe impact...sales are down by 50-60 per cent. Hope the situation comes to normal. This is affecting the whole food industry. Hope that the country and the world turns to a healthy state and the effect of coronavirus diminishes completely," Mubeen said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to delay elections due to coronavirus outbreak

Sri Lanka will not be in a position to conduct parliamentary elections in the country as scheduled on April 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mahinda Deshapriya, the chairman of the countrys election commission, said on Wednesday.Sri Lank...

S.Korea pledges $39 bln emergency funding for small businesses

South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged 50 trillion won 39 billion in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures on Thursday to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy. The package is the latest in a string of steps...

WRAPUP 3-World leaders rush in to shore up panic-hit global financial system

World finance leaders tried to lift confidence with emergency measures to pour cash into panic-stricken markets on Thursday, as investors everywhere dumped assets, switching to dollars amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.Policymakers i...

Airline industry may not survive without state aid - Lufthansa

The airline industry may not survive without state aid if the coronavirus pandemic lasts a long time, Lufthansa warned on Thursday, predicting it would emerge into a different world after the crisis. Like many of its rivals, Lufthansa has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020