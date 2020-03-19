Left Menu
Woman dead, another critical as flat catches fire in Bandra

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:38 IST
A 20-year-old woman died and another one was critically injured in a fire that broke out in a top-floor flat of a seven-storey building in Bandra here on Thursday morning, a civic official said. The blaze erupted in Sea Spring building around 7.30 am, he said.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in some time. Two women were later rescued from the flat and they were immediately rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital," the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. However, doctors there declared Evana Morrece brought dead, he said, adding that another woman, identified as Sifra Japhari, 38, has suffered 90 per cent to 100 per cent burn injuries.

The injured woman is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU, he said. The building is located opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' bungalow, the official said.

